Luton home care service still ‘requires improvement’ after CQC’s warning notices

Care home resident Doreen holds hands with her daughter at Sunrise of Bassett care home. Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA Images

A home care service based in Luton has been issued two warnings by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) after an inspection.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A report into Das Care Limited, a domiciliary care service based in Futures House, was published in late January after the CQC visited it between September 11 and November 6 last year.

While Das Care made improvements to comply with one regulation, the CQC found two other breaches of legal regulation for safe care and treatment and governance arrangements, and the warnings were issued in mid-November.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite this, people said they were happy with the care being provided, and praised the “friendly and caring” staff.

Das Care Limited did not respond to Luton News’ request for comment.

The report read: “Our overall service rating remains requires improvement. We found areas of concern and good practice. The provider had assessed people’s care needs; however, they did not adequately assess and mitigate the risks to people’s health and safety.”

The watchdog noted that care records were not always updated when their needs changed and lacked personalisation; it was not clear if people’s care had been reviewed or monitored and people’s medicines were not always managed safely.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report stated: “Whilst people, relatives, and friends we spoke with expressed they were happy with their care, our assessment found people were not always being supported in line with expected standards.”

Feedback from those who were being cared for, their relatives and friends were given to the CQC which said: “They were happy with the care they or their loved one received from the service”.

People spoke positively about the staff, saying they were “friendly, caring, helpful, attentive, and treated people with dignity and respect”.

The watchdog found that staff not receiving training to meet people’s specialist needs and safety checks of people’s equipment were not robust.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Das Care was criticised for failing to “demonstrate clear oversight of incidents, accidents, and safeguarding concerns”.

The report read: “There were insufficient systems to support oversight and governance at the service. Not all areas of the service were being audited and for those areas that were, the provider had failed to identify and address the issues we found during this assessment.”

Staffing levels were not an area of concern as the provider had enough staff in place to meet people’s needs.