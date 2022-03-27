Luton hotel site to become 62 apartments after project is approved following previous deferral over parking concerns

A Luton hotel will be turned into 62 flats after the development had originally been deferred by borough councillors over parking concerns.

Eight extra spaces were added to the full plans submitted by applicant Franco Anacreonte, of Invest FM, to demolish The Linton Hotel at the junction of London Road and Tennyson Road.

The project consists of two four-storey buildings containing the 62 apartments, with parking, according to a report to the borough council's development management committee on March 23.

Linton Hotel (Google)

There would be eight three-bedroom, 38 two-bed and 16 one-bedroom flats on the site, which was previously a care home operated by the local authority, said the report. "It became a hotel after a change of use was granted in 2013.

"The application was presented to the local authority's development management committee last month and was deferred for further consideration of the proposed parking arrangements.

"Of the 62 properties, 56 would be arranged as traditional flats and the remaining six would be provided as duplexes. Three would be laid out across the ground and first floor, with three more across the second and third floors.

"The initial submission proposed 20 parking spaces, increased to 28 after a review. These would be allocated to the larger flats within the scheme, with eight spaces for the three-bedroom flats and 19 offered to 19 of the 38 two-bedroom flats, with one disabled bay.

"The Luton Local Plan 2011-31, for transport strategy and climate change mitigation, establishes that reliance upon the private vehicle should be discouraged as a primary mode of transport."

There were 30 representations received raising highways, parking and safety concern, heritage issues including the loss of the current building, and fears over pollution, noise and loss of privacy and light.

Principal planning officer Graham Dore told the committee previously: "The principle of development is acceptable because of the excellent mix of housing and the lack of identified need for the current use.

"It's a high quality design, and the size and scale of the development would be appropriate," he said. "The local highways authority has no objection."

During the review of the application, it was noted that an error was made in reviewing the independent viability appraisal, added the report.

"The amount of £345,471 was incorporated into the costs, and this is relevant over the requested developer contributions.

"This amount generally meets the planning policy requirements and the applicant has agreed to meet the required sum.

"The review found that the scheme was unable to support any provision of on-site affordable housing."

Tennyson Road resident Mark Stephens objected at that meeting on the grounds of adequacy of parking, traffic generation, highways safety and road access.

Another local resident Caroline Clancy referred to more than 300 objections being sent originally, saying: "With this application, we'll be losing another beautiful building.

"Luton Borough Council planning seems determined to eradicate any building of heritage in this town. It should have been included in the conservation area list."