Luton Irish Forum hosts successful first Irish Business Brunch

The Luton Irish Forum was delighted to host its first Irish Business Brunch, welcoming HE Ambassador to Ireland, Martin Fraser, a great champion and supporter of our charity.

Attendees enjoyed a warm Irish welcome and a traditional Irish breakfast while learning more about the Luton Irish Forum.

As a valued, community-focused charity, Luton Irish Forum is dedicated to preserving and promoting Irish culture and heritage, while providing support to individuals and local families.

We engage with the first and subsequent generation Irish community, supporting those relocating to and from Ireland with welfare support, and organising and hosting the annual St Patrick’s Festival in Luton, the largest St Patrick’s celebration in the UK outside of London. Our networks spread far and wide, with more than 400 active members and over 12,000 active followers on social media.

Paul Kehoe CBE Independent Board Chair Luton Rising, HE Ambassador Martin Fraser, Cllr Saleem, Mayor & Tom Scanlon Chair LIF.

The aim of the brunch was to bring together current and longstanding Irish and other business supporters and other local connections, to highlight the opportunities for businesses within the Luton Irish Forum and explore ways in which they can enhance their business while supporting our charity.

This network of Irish businesses can support our charity, support each other, and offer services to our members.

Trustee Siobhan Rooney said: “By partnering with us, businesses will receive unique visibility and engagement opportunities with our diverse audience. In addition to promotional benefits, partnership presents an excellent opportunity to align their brand with a charitable cause that makes a tangible difference in the lives of many.”

If you are interested in supporting the work of Luton Irish Forum whilst to continuing to build strong connections within our community and beyond, please contact Noelette Hanley on [email protected] at 01582 720 447 .