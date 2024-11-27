Luton Irish pub to close its doors after 33 years of music and food

A beloved Irish pub in Luton has revealed that it will close for good next year after 33 years serving the community.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

O’Shea’s, in Castle Street, was opened by Con and Della O’Shea in 1991 after the success of the Abbey Tavern in St Albans eight years before.

The business is now run by their son, Michael, who has been helping out since he was a young man.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “My dad was musician, so we had music seven nights a week. I was more interested in the food, so I started doing food. And it’s quite good reputation now.”

O'Shea’s Luton. Picture: Michael O'Shea

O’Shea’s has always been about family, with the couple’s children and grandchildren working behind the bar.

Michael explained: “We’ve got two members of staff that met here, and they’ve got a baby now. I met my wife here and we’ve got three grown up children. My sister met her husband here.”

Known for live music, quiz nights, drinks and good food, the pub has been a staple for the Irish community in the town for decades. But as bills and overheads rose, the pub made the decision to close.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael said: “At the end of the day, it’s getting harder and harder. Electricity has tripled. And the Budget was no help whatsoever and it made things worse.

“Sometimes you just have to call it a day. It just felt the right time. I was 23 when we opened here, and I'm 57 now.”

Hundreds of patrons expressed their sadness and gratitude to the pub.

Former employee, Steven English, said; “Going to be massively missed by everyone. A true institution that everyone always talks about with great fondness and memories.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"All the O'Shea's were very kind to me, Con taught me some valuable lessons, Della O'Shea took me under her wing when I needed it and together, we were a great partnership in the kitchen for a couple of years.”

While Martin Ely added: “It was always more than a pub. Learnt more between those four walls than any school or university could offer."

The pub will close in early January, but still has a packed schedule of music and event for Christmas and New Year’s Eve.

Michael added: “Thank you and sorry we're going.”