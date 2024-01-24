Luton kitchen retailer to open doors for launch event
Situated at 76-88 Marsh Road, Luton, LU3 2NJ, the free-to-attend showroom opening event will take place between 5pm and 9pm.
The evening will allow guests to take part in an in-store live experience, including cooking demonstrations, mocktails & canapés provided by local businesses, whilst providing a chance to explore the different kitchen solutions the brand offers.
Jointly owned by Fahid Mohammed, Malik Nawaz, Safraz Ahmed and Asia Sohbat, the business partners have a collective 120+ years of combined experience in property, interiors, construction, and kitchens, ensuring expert advice and quality craftsmanship for their clients.
The new 2,000 sq. ft space features six meticulously curated displays, each designed to cater to a range of tastes, and the team has also partnered with leading appliance brands, such as Siemens, Bosch, Neff, and AEG to bring customers a range of forward-thinking appliances.
Fahid Mohammed, Kutchenhaus Luton, said: “We’re looking forward to welcoming guests to the showroom for our official launch event on Friday. It’s a chance to meet people from the local area and chat to them about this exciting new venture.
“Those who attend can expect to taste some delicious food, chat with other guests and discover the different bespoke kitchen styles we offer. Our team will be on hand to answer any questions and share our knowledge. We hope to see plenty of faces there and everyone is welcome.”
The Luton showroom event is free for anyone to attend. To speak to a member of the Kutchenhaus Luton team beforehand, please call 01582 283 923 or email [email protected]