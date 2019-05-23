Luton Leonardo engineers inspire MPs on visit to London

Inspiring apprentices from Leonardo paid an exciting visit to the Houses of Parliament to promote careers and community projects in Luton.

The team recently met with MPs from across the UK to talk about the initiatives they have led in the town to fire the next generation of engineers, and to encourage young girls to study STEM subjects.

The MPs also took the opportunity to brief their guests on the wide ranging career opportunities available in the aerospace sector and the apprentices explained how their experiences at Leonardo had laid the foundations for their future careers.

Emily Tithecott, graduate project manager at the company’s Luton site at Capability Green, was part of the group of apprentices who attended the event.

She said: “I spoke to Gavin Shuker who is the MP for Luton South and Stephen Metcalfe MP, local to our Basildon site and the Government’s Envoy to the ‘Engineering – take a closer look’ initiative, which builds on Year of Engineering in 2018.

“I had a fantastic time at the event and it was extremely interesting to discuss the aerospace industry with them.

“They were so keen to hear about how we got into the industry as apprentices and graduates, and what our career paths are going forward.”

The MPs showed particular interest in the apprentices’ work with the local community via Leonardo’s long established STEM (science, technology, engineering, maths) programme.

The company is also committed member of the ‘5% club’, in which at least five per cent of employees are on early career apprenticeships, graduate apprenticeships, or graduate schemes.

Leonardo is a global high-tech company for the aerospace, defence and security industry.

Last year, it challenged Luton youngsters with its Wopsie the Cat competition, asking them to design a new aircraft.