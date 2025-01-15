Luton local joins event at Houses of Parliament to celebrate scheme that helped her find employment

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Govia Thameslink Railway, the rail operator responsible for running Southern, Thameslink, Great Northern and Gatwick Express services, is starting the New Year by marking a milestone anniversary with the King’s Trust, formerly the Prince’s Trust.

Colleagues and stakeholders gathered at the Houses of Parliament this week to celebrate 10 years of the successful ‘Get into Railways’ scheme, which was developed to help young people break into the industry.

Over the past decade, the partnership has seen more than 200 candidates benefit from the scheme at GTR and there are currently over 40 alumni working across the business in roles ranging from HR and administration, to IT, engineering, customer service and train driving.

Through the ‘Get into Railways’ programme, candidates experience taster days and hands-on work placements, as well as CV-writing and interview masterclasses to prepare them for taking their first steps on the career ladder. Whilst jobs are not guaranteed as part of the scheme, many candidates have secured permanent job offers after impressing hiring managers.

Rail Minister, Lord Peter Hendy, gave a speech at the celebratory event

The partnership remains as relevant today as it was 10 years ago, with many young people still facing barriers to employment.

Angie Doll is the CEO of Govia Thameslink Railway. She says: “This year, we celebrate 200 years since the opening of the world’s first railway. This incredible milestone reminds us that our railways are more than tracks and trains; they are an ecosystem, built and sustained by people. At its core, the rail industry is about connections – connections between places, but more importantly, connections between people. At GTR, we are proud to invest in the people who make this ecosystem thrive.

“And as the industry is about to embark on significant change, we are committed to fostering talent and embracing fresh perspectives to help us meet the challenges and opportunities ahead. The ‘Get into Railways’ scheme is a shining example of how diversity of thought from different socio-economic backgrounds strengthens us all and brings fresh perspectives to the world of work.”

Jonathan Townsend is the UK Chief Executive of the King’s Trust. He adds: “The King’s Trust is delighted to celebrate our 10-year anniversary with GTR. Young people have faced many challenges over the last decade, most notably the impact of the pandemic on their education and employment, making GTR’s enduring commitment even more important. More than 200 young people have been supported to transform their lives, with many overcoming adversity to build valuable skills, gain vital experience and secure fulfilling careers in the rail sector. We are incredibly grateful to GTR for sharing our vision that every young person should have a chance to succeed and for putting their investment into the next generation. We look forward to continuing this work in the years ahead.”

GTR CEO, Angie Doll

The celebration event saw ‘Get into Railways’ alumni come together with colleagues from across the GTR, in addition to meeting with charities, partners and MPs from all corners of its wide-ranging network.

The Rail Minister, Lord Peter Hendy, took part in the event. He said of the partnership: "This is a brilliant initiative that not only provides young people with a valuable platform to launch and progress their careers in rail, but also highlights the crucial role it plays in shaping our communities.

"As we celebrate the 200th anniversary of the railway this year, schemes like this serve as a reminder that rail offers far more than just getting people from A to B - it helps break down barriers and connects people to opportunities across the country."

The anniversary event forms part of Railway 200 celebrations, which is a year-long campaign to mark 200 years of the modern railway. Starting this month, a wide variety of activities and events are being planned to celebrate rail’s remarkable past, its role today, and its importance to a sustainable future.

Some of the 'Get into Railways' alumni pictured at GTR's event

Someone who has benefitted from GTR's partnership with the King's Trust is Tyler Jay Calder, 28, from Luton. She said: “I was one of the very first cohorts to get a taste for life on the railway thanks to the ‘Get into Railways’ scheme from The Prince’s Trust. At the time, back in 2014, I was working in the coffee shop at St Albans and staff at the station kept encouraging me to apply for different roles with Thameslink, but I didn’t think I had the right experience.

“Someone mentioned that I could join the company via The Prince’s Trust, so I looked into it and applied for the scheme as it sounded like the perfect way to get a foot in the door.

“In the 10 years I’ve been working for GTR, I’ve had two children and found that shift work can actually be helpful when it comes to balancing home life and childcare with work. Now that I’m back in the swing of things following maternity leave, I’ve restarted the Team Leader Level 3 apprenticeship and I’m hoping to work my way up to being a supervisor. Beyond that – when my children get a little bit older – I’d absolutely love to learn to be a train driver!"