Luton model proud to promote diversity in ASDA’s ‘We Are Together’ AW19 campaign

A Luton model is proud to be representing his hometown in an Asda fashion campaign that promotes cultural diversity.

Ramzan Miah, 26, was part of the George Asda AW19 shoot for its Heritage Collection: “where countryside meets city chic”.

Photo: Rhys Frampton. Ramzan is pictured second from right.

However, the campaign has a deeper meaning, as it features the message ‘We Are Together’ and involves models from a diverse range of backgrounds.

Ramzan said: “I am thrilled to be represented and involved.

“The George Asda campaign showcases different ethnicity and sizes, which is amazing to see, and being involved in a campaign like this means a lot to me. “I am also supporting my community, being British Bangladeshi and coming from Luton.”

The Luton News and Herald&Post featured Ramzan in 2018 when he made history as first British Bangladeshi male model at London Fashion Week.

Ramzan then hoped to get involved with further inspiring work, and always aims to make an impact.

He added: “I strongly believe everyone can relate to this campaign, which is important in today’s society.

“Coming from a British Bangladeshi background, you hardly see people like me in the modelling industry, therefore I want to influence and showcase this to my community.

“The campaign makes me proud of what I represent and stand for: making a positive difference in this world. I want to encourage people to chase after their dreams.”