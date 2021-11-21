Luton MP launches awards for small businesses

A Luton MP is backing small businesses in her constituency.

Rachel Hopkins, MP for Luton South, has launched her first Luton South Small Business Awards to recognise the contribution of local small businesses in the community.

She is asking local residents to nominate a small business which they believe deserves special recognition for its contribution to the neighbourhoods, communities and town.

Rachel Hopkins MP

The awards will coincide with the Small Business Saturday campaign on December 4, which celebrates small businesses and encourages consumers to shop local. Ms Hopkins wants to hear about small business successes from across Luton South.

You can nominate any small business in Luton South by completing a short form which can be accessed via her website. Nominations are open until 11.59pm on Monday, November 29 2021. The small business with the most nominations in each ward area of Luton South will be presented with an award on Small Business Saturday on December 4.