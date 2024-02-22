Luton MP thanks sight specialists as check-up keeps her in tip-top shape

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As part of her work to support Luton South businesses, Rachel spent time speaking with the optical team about the town and the work they are doing to support the area.

Rachel also had her eyes tested as part of her mission to promote Specsavers Luton’s message about the importance of regular eye tests not only for your sight but for people’s health in general.

The Luton team has a collective mission to enrich the lives of the residents, in sight, in hearing care and in their wider lives.

Luton South MP, Rachel Hopkins with the Luton Specsavers Senior Team

The store, between the Town Hall Square and the University of Bedfordshire on George Street, boasts a plethora of technology and equipment such as diabetic screening equipment, MECS triages, cataract pre-op care, glaucoma monitoring technology and the latest in 3D OCT scanning.

Speaking about her visit, Rachel says: ‘Meeting and speaking with the team was a wonderful experience. It is always great to speak to the Specsavers team about the work they do to support the health of people in Luton.

‘Meeting the team’s apprentices was another highlight for me as I got to hear all about their experiences in audiology, optometry and customer service.

‘These are young men and women who have started budding careers tending to the health of residents in their home town. It fills me with a great sense of pride.

Rachel Hopkins receiving her OCT scan results

‘It was fantastic having my eyes examined there. The team was brilliant and performed every part perfectly. I had a wonderful time looking at all the machines and equipment they use in the store.’

Among the technology Rachel saw was the optical coherence tomography scanner (OCT), which allows opticians to take 3D images of the back of the eye, to help spot serious eye conditions, including diabetic retinopathy, macular degeneration and glaucoma. OCT scans can detect glaucoma up to four years earlier and, in some cases, have discovered more serious health issues such as brain tumours.

Rachel also had the opportunity to check out what the store had to offer for audiology, speaking to audiology apprentice Giorgia who also carried out an ear health check for the MP.

The Luton Audiology Services is a large Community Audiology provider.

Rachel Hopkins having her OCT scan

Speaking after the MP’s visit, Luton Store Director David Brett-Williams said: ‘It was an honour to have Rachel in our store.

‘We are very proud to have a store in the heart of the town square and of the role we play in supporting our local community. It was great to show Rachel around and talk to her about how we can work with her and others to make our town even better.

All of the team in store were delighted to meet Rachel and talk to her about the services we offer.’

You can also visit the store at 36 George Street, Luton, LU1 2AZ, or call 01582 952533 for eye health specialists and 01582 344830 for hearing specialists.

Rachel Hopkins receiving her OCT scans

The store is open seven days a week: 8.30 am to 6 pm Monday to Saturday, and 10 am to 5 pm on Sunday.

For more information, visit https://www.specsavers.co.uk/stores/Luton

As part of Specsavers’ mission to make eye health accessible to all, it also offers a Home Visits service to those who need it, with mobile opticians covering more than 90% of the UK.