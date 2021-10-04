Luton MP's appeal brings free-to-use cash machine to Lewsey Park
'People really shouldn’t have to pay extra to access their own money'
Lewsey Farm has a new free to use ATM after the area's MP got on the case.
Luton North MP Sarah Owen MP contacted LINK, the UK's main ATM network, to highlight that the free-to-use cash machines in the area were not necessarily in ideal locations for both consumers and local businesses.
Alternatively, the area has several pay-to-use cash machines, charging a minimum of 99p per transaction.
This includes the ATM at the convenience store, Molly’s, which is used frequently by parents picking up their children from local schools, and elderly locals in the area.
After visiting and investigating the area, LINK this week installed a new free-to-use cash machine at Molly’s, 244 Ravenhill Way, Lewsey Park.
With the community request initiative, any person can apply if they believe their local community has an issue with accessing cash. LINK will investigate the request and if they feel there is a problem, visit a location and look to install a new machine.
Nick Quin, Head of Financial Inclusion, LINK: “We’re delighted that we’re able to support the local residents in Lewsey Farm. Access to cash is still vital for many and with the only close by free-to-use ATM being switched to charging two years ago, residents were having to travel a distance to access cash.
"Free access to cash should be available for everyone, and anyone who is struggling to access cash should visit www.link.co.uk and let us know”
Miss Owen said: “People really shouldn’t have to pay extra to access their own money. I’m so pleased that the work we’ve done with the shop and with LINK means that people in Lewsey can now get their own money free of charge at their nearest ATM. At a time when Universal Credit is being reduced and the impact of the pandemic is still very real, every little helps.”