Luton nail and beauty specialist up for top award
'I'm immensely proud to be nominated'
A Luton nail specialist has been shortlisted for a prestigious award.
Tracy Hill at Love Your Nails on Langford Drive in the town, has been shortlisted in the UK Hair and Beauty Awards in the Salon of the Year category.
“This is an amazing opportunity to showcase small businesses and celebrate the continued hard work that we have put in to keep our businesses afloat during these recent unprecedent times. I’m immensely proud to have been shortlisted”, said Tracy.
The UK Hair and Beauty Awards celebrate the hair and beauty industry with the aim to support businesses both large and small.
After a long year of struggle and strife for so many UK-based hair and beauty industry professionals, the Hair and Beauty Awards is breaking down barriers, helping contestants build followings and recognition – even if they don’t win.