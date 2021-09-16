Luton network offers inspiration for businesses emerging from pandemic

A Luton business coach has become an ambassador for a UK-wide group aiming to help kickstart the economy out of the pandemic.

Stuart Sadler, who owns Sadler hair salon on Stuart Street, Luton, is the local ambassador of Entrepreneurs Circle, which delivers support, advice and inspiration to business owners across the country.

Stuart has already launched regular meetings, exploring the very best methods of modern marketing and how to run a profitable business.

Stuart Sadler

"I am so excited to be a part of this roll-out because we (there are over 100 local ambassadors) are on a mission to make a difference and to share advice, ideas and the odd bit of inspiration. All of the local ambassadors are business owners and we will be discussing tried and trusted methods that we know work," he said.

"I am proud to be part of this movement and am hugely looking forward to running our events and meeting business owners like me who want to make a difference and play their part in kick starting the economy on both the local and national level.

"I ran our first local meeting in July, which was attended by some very inspiring business owners and entrepreneurs. The opportunity to hear fellow business owners' experiences and network with them is priceless!"

Entrepreneurs Circle founder and CEO Nigel Botterill, said: "This network will deliver support, advice and inspiration to local business owners from local business owners who are passionate about leading the UK out of the pandemic to bigger and brighter futures. There’s nothing else like it and we’re very proud of them all".

The next event run by Stuart will be held at Icon Hotel on September 21, from 6-8pm.