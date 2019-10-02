Luton networking entrepreneur is finalist in Best Business Women Awards 2019

A Luton entrepreneur is thrilled to be a finalist in the The Best Business Women Awards 2019.

Kate Cherry, of the The Athena Network Bedfordshire, which runs sessions in Luton, is hoping for a big win in the competition’s Best Networker category.

Kate said: “I am so happy to be a finalist and it’s an honour to be considered. At Athena we strive to empower women to grow themselves and their businesses, and I am proud for this to be recognised.”

The awards are in their fifth year and the final will be held on October 11 in London.