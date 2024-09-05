Luton Online: Digital Marketing Launchpad – Helping Luton businesses to get digital

Luton businesses can now take advantage of a groundbreaking FREE programme designed to help them grow their digital presence and boost business performance.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Luton Online: Digital Marketing Launchpad is an initiative created specifically for the Luton business community, offering free access to digital marketing workshops, webinars, mentoring, and a chance to secure grants for marketing investment.

Luton Online: Digital Marketing Launchpad aims to bridge the digital skills gap by providing practical advice, hands-on support, and tools to local businesses. The programme is tailored to empower participants with the confidence to harness digital skills and social media effectively to grow their business.

Comprehensive Support for Luton Businesses

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luton Online - Free digital marketing training

The programme offers a wide range of resources to accommodate businesses at different stages of their digital journey, ensuring support is accessible and flexible:

Face-to-face workshops for hands-on, practical learning

for hands-on, practical learning Live webinars on Zoom for real-time, interactive sessions

on Zoom for real-time, interactive sessions On-demand tutorials available via web or mobile app for learning at any time

available via web or mobile app for learning at any time One-on-one mentoring for personalised guidance

for personalised guidance Dedicated digital support line for email-based assistance

Whether businesses are seeking to master social media basics or develop advanced strategies such as SEO and paid advertising, the Luton Online: Digital Marketing Launchpad provides a wealth of options to meet specific needs.

Expert-Led Workshops and Webinars

Luton Online Launchpad

Local business owners and entrepreneurs can participate in workshops that cover a broad array of essential digital marketing topics: These workshops are available as online webinars or via an on-demand training platform.

Introduction to Social Media: Learn the basics of each platform and how to create engaging content

Social Media Strategy: Plan your online presence with ready-to-use templates

Using Canva: Build eye-catching content and brand consistency

Paid Ads: Set up and track advertising on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn

SEO (Search Engine Optimization): Boost your website's visibility and user experience

Developing a Marketing Strategy: Create a comprehensive marketing plan

LinkedIn -The Do’s and Don’ts

Setting Up a Google My Business Account

£500 Social Media Grant Programme

As part of the initiative, Luton Online is offering an exciting incentive: local businesses participating in the programme can apply for one of 20 grants, each worth £500. These grants are designed to help businesses enhance their online presence and digital marketing strategies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To qualify for the grant, participants must complete at least six hours of support, including mentoring, and submit feedback on the programme. The grant funds will be awarded to businesses that can demonstrate how the money will be used to grow their online presence.

Empowering Local Business Growth

With a variety of learning formats and access to expert mentors, the Luton Online: Digital Marketing Launchpad is uniquely positioned to help local businesses unlock the potential of digital marketing and social media. The programme not only equips participants with the knowledge they need but also offers tangible opportunities for growth through its £500 social media grant.

Businesses in Luton are encouraged to seize this opportunity to develop their digital skills, reach new customers, and grow their business in an increasingly competitive online marketplace.

For more information or to register for the programme, please visit www.lutononlinelaunchpad..co.uk or email [email protected]