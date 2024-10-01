Luton Point celebrates success at Luton BID’s Mystery Shopper Awards

By Laura Osman
Contributor
Published 1st Oct 2024, 11:31 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Luton Point have shared news of their success at this year’s Mystery Shopper Awards, hosted by Luton’s Business Improvement District.

The awards ceremony saw retailers throughout Luton town centre be recognised for their commitment to excellent customer service and a positive shopping experience. Throughout May and June, 45 businesses across the town were visited by mystery shoppers who evaluated their experience based on a criteria of customer service, business awareness, local knowledge and friendliness.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Amongst the winners were the team at Luton Point with employees Simon and Antonia, working in Security and Customer Service respectively, achieving an impressive maximum score of 100%. This earned the centre one of four coveted Platinum awards presented at the ceremony held on 18th September, a testament to the service and dedication of the team.

Luton Point’s success extended beyond this standout win, with the centre’s own HMV and Costa Coffee also winning a Platinum award. A further 32 stores in the centre also received a gold, silver or bronze award for their brilliant efforts.

Simon and Antonia with Centre Director Roy GreeningSimon and Antonia with Centre Director Roy Greening
Simon and Antonia with Centre Director Roy Greening

Roy Greening, Centre Director at Luton Point, commented “We are incredibly proud of all our stores for their dedication to delivering an outstanding customer experience. Recognition like this highlights the incredible effort our team puts into making Luton Point a vibrant and welcoming destination for everyone.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Roy continues “Congratulations to all our winners, and a heartfelt thank you to Simon, Antonia and the entire Luton Point team for continuously exceeding expectations. It is incredibly well deserved.”

Mark Stapleton, Associate Director at Sovereign Centros commented “We are delighted that Luton Point has been awarded a platinum Mystery Shopper Award. We are grateful for the team’s enthusiasm for customer service, as these important interactions helps bring our very loyal customers back time and time again”.

Further information can be found on Luton Point’s website.

Related topics:LutonRoy GreeningBusiness Improvement District

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.