Luton Point celebrates success at Luton BID’s Mystery Shopper Awards
The awards ceremony saw retailers throughout Luton town centre be recognised for their commitment to excellent customer service and a positive shopping experience. Throughout May and June, 45 businesses across the town were visited by mystery shoppers who evaluated their experience based on a criteria of customer service, business awareness, local knowledge and friendliness.
Amongst the winners were the team at Luton Point with employees Simon and Antonia, working in Security and Customer Service respectively, achieving an impressive maximum score of 100%. This earned the centre one of four coveted Platinum awards presented at the ceremony held on 18th September, a testament to the service and dedication of the team.
Luton Point’s success extended beyond this standout win, with the centre’s own HMV and Costa Coffee also winning a Platinum award. A further 32 stores in the centre also received a gold, silver or bronze award for their brilliant efforts.
Roy Greening, Centre Director at Luton Point, commented “We are incredibly proud of all our stores for their dedication to delivering an outstanding customer experience. Recognition like this highlights the incredible effort our team puts into making Luton Point a vibrant and welcoming destination for everyone.”
Roy continues “Congratulations to all our winners, and a heartfelt thank you to Simon, Antonia and the entire Luton Point team for continuously exceeding expectations. It is incredibly well deserved.”
Mark Stapleton, Associate Director at Sovereign Centros commented “We are delighted that Luton Point has been awarded a platinum Mystery Shopper Award. We are grateful for the team’s enthusiasm for customer service, as these important interactions helps bring our very loyal customers back time and time again”.
Further information can be found on Luton Point’s website.
