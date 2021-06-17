Luton pub launches full English breakfast scented fragrance ahead of Father's Day

A Luton pub has launched a quirky gift just in time for Father’s Day – a fragrance that smells just like a full English breakfast.

The new Eau De Breakfast scent has been unveiled by the Biscot Mill Hungry Horse pub on Biscot Road to launch its new breakfast menu, and combines subtle hints of smoky bacon and sizzling sausages, with undertones of fresh toast to create a tantalising aroma for breakfast fans!

The Hungry Horse says the fragrance has been designed to evoke the feelings of contentment and pleasure experienced when tucking into a hearty English breakfast, and is set to turn a few heads this summer for anyone in Luton lucky enough to wear it!

Eau De Breakfast

Coming in a chic 50ml bottle, the limited-edition fragrance is available now on the Hungry Horse website www.hungryhorse.co.uk/fathers-day, but customers will need to be quick if they want to get their hands on one, as there are only a limited number available.

According to the pub, the unusual fragrance is best worn when enjoying dishes from its new breakfast menu, which as well as traditional classics, also includes dishes such a Brekkie Kebab, Breakfast in Bread and the gigantic Sausageness Monster – a one-metre-long curled sausage sarnie loaf smothered in red or brown sauce.

Rob Calderbank, business unit director at Hungry Horse, said: “Everyone loves the smell of sizzling bacon in the morning, so what better way to celebrate your favourite meal than with a new fragrance that lets you smell like breakfast all day long?

“With Father’s Day fast approaching, our new Eau De Breakfast fragrance offers the perfect gift for dads in Luton who know how to start their day right, and we’re certain it’s going to be a crowd-pleaser. So, if you’re as big on breakfast as we are, why not try our new scent for yourself, or treat a loved one so they can smell like the best meal of the day too?”

Eau De Breakfast