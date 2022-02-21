Luton recruitment drive for cabin and flight crew at Wizz Air

Wizz Air continues to ramp up recruitment in the UK as it looks to hire more cabin crew and flight crew at its London Luton Airport base. Ten recruitment events will be held in Luton in February, March, and April for aspiring talent. Enthusiastic candidates who have always dreamed of a career in the sky can also apply online here.

The airline will be hosting a series of events at the Courtyard by Marriott Hotel at Luton Airport in February, March, and April, offering aspiring cabin crew the chance to learn more about Wizz Air and apply on the day for the airline’s cabin crew positions. The first session is on February 24 and candidates are expected to arrive promptly at 9am, with an up-to-date CV, and be prepared for a full day of activities, including personal introductions, situational role play, team exercises and an individual interview.

Wizz Air welcomes applications from experienced cabin crew, as well as those with no previous experience. Both cabin and flight crew will work in a friendly, supportive, and multi-cultural environment, with access to a variety of exciting career progression opportunities at Wizz Air, which is currently present in over 50 countries.

Wizz Air’s recruitment drive follows a period of continued expansion for the airline, which now offers routes to 75 destinations from the airport, where it is the largest operator.