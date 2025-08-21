Luton resident finalist in UK IT Industry Awards, twice recognised internationally
Manohar Reddy, a data science professional based in Luton, has been named a finalist in the Inspirational Individual of the Year category at the UK IT Industry Awards 2025, hosted by BCS, The Chartered Institute for IT.
Manohar is no stranger to international recognition. He previously received the Aena Innova Award in Madrid, Spain, in May 2024, and will be awarded again on 18th September 2025, marking his second consecutive international accolade. These honors celebrate his personal innovation and contributions to business intelligence and data science.
With a background in Electronics and a Master’s degree from the University of Bedfordshire, Manohar has developed expertise in data-driven solutions and innovative technology applications.
“I am deeply honoured to be recognised by BCS and the international tech community,” said Manohar. “These achievements reflect my personal dedication and passion for technology. I hope my journey inspires others to pursue their goals and make an impact.”
The UK IT Industry Awards, hosted by BCS, celebrate outstanding individuals across the UK IT sector, recognising personal excellence, innovation, and inspiration. Manohar’s recognition highlights the remarkable talent emerging from Luton and the growing influence of individuals making a difference globally in technology.