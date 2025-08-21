Luton resident finalist in UK IT Industry Awards, twice recognised internationally

By Manohar Reddy
Contributor
Published 21st Aug 2025, 17:17 BST
Updated 22nd Aug 2025, 16:11 BST
Luton-based data science professional Manohar Reddy has been named a finalist in the Inspirational Individual of the Year category at the UK IT Industry Awards 2025, hosted by BCS, The Chartered Institute for IT. With a Master’s degree from the University of Bedfordshire, Manohar has made significant contributions to business intelligence and data science, previously winning the Aena Innova Award in Madrid in May 2024 and set to receive it again in September 2025 for his innovative work.

Manohar Reddy, a data science professional based in Luton, has been named a finalist in the Inspirational Individual of the Year category at the UK IT Industry Awards 2025, hosted by BCS, The Chartered Institute for IT.

Most Popular

Manohar is no stranger to international recognition. He previously received the Aena Innova Award in Madrid, Spain, in May 2024, and will be awarded again on 18th September 2025, marking his second consecutive international accolade. These honors celebrate his personal innovation and contributions to business intelligence and data science.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

With a background in Electronics and a Master’s degree from the University of Bedfordshire, Manohar has developed expertise in data-driven solutions and innovative technology applications.

Manohar Reddy, UK IT Awards finalist and data science innovatorplaceholder image
Manohar Reddy, UK IT Awards finalist and data science innovator

“I am deeply honoured to be recognised by BCS and the international tech community,” said Manohar. “These achievements reflect my personal dedication and passion for technology. I hope my journey inspires others to pursue their goals and make an impact.”

The UK IT Industry Awards, hosted by BCS, celebrate outstanding individuals across the UK IT sector, recognising personal excellence, innovation, and inspiration. Manohar’s recognition highlights the remarkable talent emerging from Luton and the growing influence of individuals making a difference globally in technology.

Related topics:LutonSpain
News you can trust since 1891
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice