Luton restaurant offers festive treat for homeless

A Luton restaurant is offering a free takeaway meal and coffee for homeless people in the town this Christmas.

Around 1 in 66 people are now homeless in the area and Chai and Chapati on Dunstable Road, is inviting any person in need down to its venue for a free takeaway meal and hot drink. Homeless people will be able to visit the store every Tuesday and Wednesday between 3-5pm to pick-up their free items.

In addition, homeless people will also be able to pop in store on Christmas Day (1-3pm) for a free meal and hot drink.

A spokesman for the restaurant said: "Christmas can be an incredibly cold and lonely experience for those in need. Chai and Chapati are hoping to spread some joy and good spirit this year by offering their assistance to those who need it most."

Locals Atif Rafique and Asad Rehman opened Chai and Chapati on 187 Dunstable Rd, Luton in August 2020 with the hope to bring proper, authentic and delicious Karak chai to the community. Since opening, the restaurant has become a family favourite in Luton. Chai and Chapati hold a 5* hygiene rating and serve a selection of hot drinks, authentic meals, loaded breakfasts and indulgent desserts.