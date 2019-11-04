Luton’s Arriva manager Linsey wins industry award

Arriva Luton general manager Linsey Frostick has been recognised for her “outstanding contribution to improving bus operations across the town” by a prestigious industry awards scheme.

Linsey was presented with the ‘manager of the year (large operator)’ title at the routeONE Excellence Awards for her dedication to delivering strong and strategic leadership, whilst “displaying a clear understanding of the challenges facing the not just the local depots, but the wider public transport network”.

Linsey Frostick (middle) at the awards ceremony.

Having been applauded for her commitment, enthusiasm and personal contribution to delivering growth, innovation and results, Linsey collected her accolade during a national ceremony at the Hilton Birmingham Metropole Hotel in October.

The judges said: “Our winner justly prides herself on being approachable by staff. Not only that, but she has demonstrated that she has a passion for the place in which services are being delivered. She has led her operation through tough times and commands the respect of all around her.”

Simon Finnie, area managing director, Arriva Midlands (South), added: “Our Luton depot is consistently amongst the highest performing across the UK, and that is testament to Linsey’s tenacity and true commitment to delivering exemplary service levels.

“She has harnessed the trust and respect of her team and created a productive and customer-focussed environment which continues to thrive.

“It’s Linsey’s exceptional contribution, above and beyond that expected of her that sets her apart from the rest.

“Winning this award clearly demonstrates that she is not only a true professional and an inspiring ambassador for the Arriva business, but throughout the wider industry too.

“We are incredibly proud of all her achievements.”