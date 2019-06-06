Luton’s Athena Network Bedfordshire celebrates success at SME awards

An inspiring women’s networking group is celebrating being named runner-up at the SME Luton and Bedfordshire Business Awards 2019.

The Athena Network Bedfordshire holds sessions in Luton, and is a business networking, training and development club for female executives and entrepreneurs.

The club was delighted to be runner up in the category Networking Group of the Year, and the evening, hosted recently at the Bedford Corn Exchange, champions the successes that SMEs continue to achieve despite challenging economic circumstances.

Regional director, Kate Cherry, said: “I feel so proud to be runner up in my first year of applying for the Best Networking Group.

“I run the woman’s business networking groups throughout Bedfordshire and we focus on support, connection and collaboration between female business owners and executives.”