Luton’s award-winning Masterchef will hold fundraising night for NOAH

The kind-hearted team behind an award-winning Luton takeaway are holding a charity night to help the homeless.

On Monday, November 4, from 4pm - 11pm, 25 per cent of takings from every order made at Masterchef Indian Takeaway, Hart Lane, will be going to support NOAH Enterprise and help its mission to support the most needy in the town.

Managing directorS uruk Miah said: “Supporting my hometown is very important to me – we have proudly sponsored the Luton and Bedfordshire Community Awards for the past five years, as well as sponsoring Luton Town Football Club and the Luton Town Football Club Under 16s.

“NOAH Enterprise is a wonderful charity, supporting those who are struggling against homelessness. Please help Masterchef raise as much as we can for them.”

Earlier this year Masterchef Indian Takeaway was awarded Five Star Takeaway of the Year 2019, East of England and Overall Takeaway of the Year 2019 by the English Asian Food Awards for its health hygiene, and quality and freshness of food.

Mr Miah would like to thank his customers for all their support and hopes they can help NOAH.

To order visit www.masterchef-luton.com or call 01582 480202 or 01582 481919.