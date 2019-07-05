Luton’s biggest sing needs you for surprise performance!

Residents are invited to go and learn Queen’s epic song Bohemian Rhapsody for a surprise performance in Luton!

Everyone from choir members to ‘bedroom and hairbrush’ singers is welcome to join the event, which has been organised by The BIG Music Company with support from Near Neighbours, The Mall, and the UK Centre for Carnival Arts.

Rehearsals will be led by UK leading and celebrity choir director and vocal arranger Mark De-Lisser, who was the choral arranger of ‘Stand By Me’, which he sang at the royal wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in 2018 with the Kingdom Choir.

Gail Windrass, director of BIG Music Company, said: “What a great way to bring people together and to work on something we can all look back and be excited that we were part of! Something so unique and very special.”

There will be just two rehearsals (which participants will need to attend) on Monday, July 15, and Wednesday, July 17, ending with special surprise performance on Sunday, July 21.

To register to be part of the choir visit www.bigmusiccompany.org.uk/singqueen

You can also call 07960 255711 or email info@bigmusiccompany.org.uk