Luton’s Infinity Dance Company is open for business!

A Luton dance champion and his best friend are ready to inspire the next generation of performers as they open their new school.

Craig Hopkins, 24, and his business partner Cydney Barber, 20, are proud to have opened Infinity Dance Company, based at Chiltern Academy, Gipsy Lane.

Infinity Dance Company

The talented teachers held an open day on November 9, and will be running classes in freestyle disco and slow lyrical, as well as commercial, jazz technique, and body conditioning and stretching.

Craig said: “The open day was really good. We had lots of people turn up and we ran a free commercial class.

“There’s been a stigma about guys dancing, but I hope to inspire and perform.

“We have had interest from a few boys, and we are looking forward to seeing our pupils compete in competitions. Cydney is a great teacher, too. She’s bubbly, funny and has a kind of maternal instinct.”

Craig and Cydney are both no strangers to competitions, as Craig has won every top UK and Ireland freestyle competition, while Cydney, from Watford, has been in every final.

Craig’s career highlight was winning the Disco Kid competition at Blackpool Tower in 2015 - just months after battling a blood infection - and now he is pouring his determination and passion into his new venture.

He said: “I would like to thank our families for all their help, and if you haven’t danced before - you never know until you try!”

> 07384 627125.

> https://www.facebook.com/Infinitydancecompany19/