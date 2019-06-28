Luton’s Oakley Studios snaps winning Baby of the Year photo and launches charity campaign for L&D and Red Cross

An adorable image taken by a Luton photographer has been crowned winner of the Cherub Baby of the Year Competition 2018/19.

David Doyle AMPA, of Oakley Studios, Emerald Road, snapped little Michael for the Master Photographers Association (MPA) competition, and was delighted that his photo was judged by a panel of mums as the best.

Celebrating: (Back row) David Oakley, Paul Inskip, Katie's mother, Ray Lowe. Front row: Katie's grandfather, Katie, Michael, Katie's grandmother. Credit: Oakley Studios.

David, who has over 30 years’ photography experience, is also thrilled for Michael’s mum, Katie Witt, who received a prize cheque for £5,000, and is now planning a family holiday.

David, owner of Oakley Studios, said: “I am delighted to have won this prestigious competition at this poignant time.

“We are currently celebrating 30 years of Oakley Studios with a fantastic family portrait offer aiming to raise at least £2,000 for each of our nominated charities, Luton & Dunstable Hospital NICU and The British Red Cross UK.

“We have a real passion for our craft and look forward to many more years offering high quality photography and customer service to families in Bedfordshire and beyond”.

Celebrating:Michael, Katie, David Doyle, and Ray Lowe. Credit: Oakley Studios.

The grand final saw the panel of mums choose from the 72 images which had reached the finals from thousands of entries submitted by Cherub photographers based all over the UK and it was shown live on Facebook with Katie watching as her son’s image was revealed as the Winner.

“It proved a tough decision to choose just one,” said Paul Inskip, of the MPA, and organiser of the competition. “It was almost impossible for the mums; the photos were all stunning.”

Katie was presented with the cheque by MPA Chairman, Ray Lowe FMPA and Paul Inskip FMPA, during a celebration lunch held at Oakley Studios.

A delighted Katie, said: “I was completely shocked when I saw that we had won”.

Oakley Studios is now focussing on its family portrait offer, which will see money go to the Red Cross and the L&D NICU.

David added: “We have have had a long association with the NICU and have created a number of calendars for them in the past.

“We’ve raised over £5,000 to date.

“Meanwhile, the money for the Red Cross will go to the Bedfordshire branch. It is for people who have arrived in the UK through no fault of their own and are in desperate need of help.”

To view the offers and donate, visit: https://oakleystudios.co.uk/family-portraits/