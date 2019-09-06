Luton’s Stopsley Surma takes away curry honour

An Indian takeaway in Luton has received recognition at the 9th English Curry Awards.

Stopsley Surma, on Hitchin Road, won the award for the Takeaway and Home Delivery of the Year: East of England.

Stopsley Surma owner Mohammed Ali

The awards, organised by Oceanic Consulting, took place in Birmingham on Monday, August 19.

They celebrated the best in the curry industry, and saw curry houses across England recognised for their graft, dedication and hospitality.

Dulal Ahmed, owner of Stopsley Surma, said: “It is really satisfying to be recognised at such a prestigious awards.

“We have had good feedback from our customers, we have been here for around nine years and have established a good customer base here in Stopsley.”

The black-tie event was hosted by DJ and radio presenter, Tommy Sandhu.

The night also saw the launch of 2020 English Curry Awards ‘Queens in Curry Kitchens’ campaign, held in association with Women in the Food Industry.

The campaign encourages all curry houses across England to have at least one female member of staff by the 2020 awards.

CEO Irfan Younis said: “Congratulations to all winners and finalists. The night produced some memorable moments, and we’re excited to see the campaign progress.”