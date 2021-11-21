Luton scheme helps companies fight back after the pandemic
Companies can apply for support
A programme to help Luton businesses prepare for the future is now open for applications.
Luton Future High Street Programme has been designed to help high street businesses prepare by giving them advice and support on how to diversify their products and services and how to market and sell effectively as the high street recovers from the pandemic.
Your business can benefit from:
> A programme of support that has been designed and is delivered by experienced entrepreneurs.
> Tailored one-to-one support
> 10 workshops covering visual displays, food handling, sales, e-commerce, marketing and social media, legal requirements, HR and leadership.
> Peer-to-peer support, share and learn from other businesses.
> Networking opportunity to build your network and spread the word about your business.
> Use of dedicated programme platform with access to useful information and programme materials.
> Delivery of support around your daily commitments and at suitable times.
For more information on the fully funded programme and to apply visit: https://www.hub109.co.uk/luton