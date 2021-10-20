Luton Shopmobility to close its doors, blaming Covid and loss of major Mall retailers

A much-loved Luton service for people with limited mobility is to close its doors.

Luton Shopmobility, in The Mall Luton, is to close on November 26.

The charity, which would have celebrated its 30th anniversary this year, has struggled financially because of Covid restrictions and the loss of retail shops at The Mall.

Manager Jayn Harris said: "It's been a perfect storm of a lack of retail opportunities and Covid."

In its heyday the charity, which provided scooters and wheelchairs to shoppers, would cater for around 300 people a month, but since the first lockdown in March last year, fewer people have used the service once it opened up again.

"I'm devastated," said Jayn. "Not just for me and the staff but for the customers as well."

She said the closure of stores Marks & Spencer and Debenhams in the shopping centre had had a big impact on the numbers of people coming to The Mall. "People aren't going shopping," she said. "Some days we have got three customers all day, it used to be that we had too many customers."

The independent charity is run by Jayn, with two part-time workers and six volunteers.

In a statement the charity's trustees said: "It is with regret that following the loss of our major funding stream in 2016 and the downturn in usage since Covid-19 Luton Shopmobility has finally succumbed to the inevitable. Due to a lack of funds the Trustees have no choice but to take the decision to close on Friday 26th November 2021.

"We hope that in future, should funds become available, we may be able to re-open the service which is relied on by many in our community.

"We must mention The Mall Luton who have always supported us with space and funding – Thank You.

"It is sadly not how we anticipated celebrating our 30th year but the staff and volunteers would like to thank you all for your support over the years."

Customers were quick to comment on the announcement. One said: "Such awful news! You made such a difference to me being able to use your services. I will miss popping in to use your scooters and the very friendly and kind ladies. Never met a kinder or more helpful group of people. I will miss Shopmobility a great deal and will not be able to visit the town anymore. I thank you all for your wonderful help. I wish you good luck in your next ventures. Very sad."

And another added: "I’m absolutely gutted for everyone involved in either volunteering, supporting or using Shopmobility, what a devastating loss for the town, even more so for the users who rely on this service Thankyou Jayn Harris and team for all you do, you will be missed xx."