Luton shoppers are in for a sweet treat

A cookie explosion is just one of the treats in store at the Little Dessert Shop

There's a sweet treat coming to Luton.

The Little Dessert Shop will be opening its doors on Thursday on Wellington Street.

More than 20 new jobs have been created at the store which has its own bakery and home delivery service designed for easy collection, take-away and delivery for locals within a 5-mile radius.

The artisanal bakers at the store use only the finest ingredients to handcraft more than 18 flavours of Italian gelato, American inspired cheesecakes, brownies, cookie dough and more.

And to celebrate its opening, Little Dessert Shop is offering £5 waffles to the first customers at the grand opening!