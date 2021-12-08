Luton South MP's inaugural business awards recognise community contribution

Luton South MP Rachel Hopkins visited small businesses across her constituency on Saturday (December 4) to present certificates to area winners of her first Luton South Small Businesses Awards.

Ms Hopkins opened nominations for the Luton South Small Business Awards on November 15, asking the public to nominate their favourite small business in Luton South to recognise their contribution to the community.

The wide variety of small businesses nominated from across the constituency demonstrated the strength of recognition from the public for the small business community in Luton South, said the MP.

Rachel Hopkins MP at Dani Motors which won the Farley small business awards.

Ms Hopkins presented ward area winners with their awards on Small Business Saturday - a national campaign that celebrates small businesses’ successes and encourages consumers to shop locally to support businesses in their communities. This year, the public are being asked to give a big thank you to small businesses to recognise their contribution during the pandemic.

She said: “Many congratulations to all the nominated businesses and each area winner.

"I thoroughly enjoyed visiting the winners in person on Small Business Saturday and presenting them with a certificate. The range of winners reflects the fantastic diversity of small businesses in Luton South, spanning from corner shops to bakeries to hairdressers.

"Our community is enhanced by the excellent contribution of these small businesses, as they provide jobs, training and support our economic growth. I am pleased that so many constituents submitted nominations to thank their favourite Luton South small businesses.”