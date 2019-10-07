Luton takeaway is proud finalist in Food Awards England

A delighted Luton business has been announced as a finalist in the 6th annual ‘Food Awards England’ 2019.

Lemon Crispy Chicken & Pizza, of Old Bedford Road, has been shortlisted in the Takeaway of the Year South category.

Credit: Lemon Crispy Chicken and Pizza, Old Bedford Road.

The black-tie ceremony will take place on October 14, at The Mercure Manchester Piccadilly Hotel, and the Luton team are hoping they’ve got what it takes to win.

Owner Syed Shah said: “We are feeling over the moon. We worked hard for this, and we have been recognised. We are super happy.

“It was our customers who nominated us. We have a very good service, and the food we are serving is one of the best.

“We have good recipes and try to be more convenient for people by doing deliveries.

“We are serving the community and try our best to serve homeless people, too.

“They come to us and we give them free food in the evening. We also do charity events as well.

“We are very grateful to our customers who nominated us and we hope they support us in the future and make our service better and better.

“Will we win? Fingers crossed! I think we deserve this award.”