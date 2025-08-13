Luton trades invited to celebrate JEWSON’s new branch – its biggest in the UK

Builders, tradespeople and young people considering a career in construction are invited to the launch of the new JEWSON Luton branch, set to be one of the biggest of its kind in the UK.

Opening on Friday 5th September, the branch will house over 11,000 products on site, the most in any JEWSON branch across the country. It also showcases a huge range of services to help customers with their projects such as drive in loading, covered timber, a huge tool hire range, extended workwear and power tool ranges, paint mixing, workwear printing, project estimating, free food and drink offering – plus a host of other services.

The new Luton branch – which has received a multimillion pound refurbishment – will also be home to JEWSON’s first-ever Sustainability House, a full-scale mock home showcasing products from its Building for the Future range, which serves as a hands-on learning space to arm builders and tradespeople in the local area with information and guidance on the latest regulations and environmental standards.

The launch event, which takes place between 7:30am and 1pm on Friday 5th September, promises to be a fantastic occasion for the community, with the JEWSON Luton team on hand to provide guided tours and explain more about what the branch can offer to customers.

As well as celebrity appearances from darts legend James Wade, Sky Sports presenter Emma Paton, and Luton footballing heroes John Hartson and Mick Harford, there will be also food and drink stalls, unmissable on-the-day offers, games, music and much more. Industry suppliers will be on hand showcasing their most popular products, and the event will also showcase JEWSON’s commitment to combat tool theft with a Tool Marking offer on throughout the event.

Andrew Collinson, JEWSON Luton’s new Branch Director, said: “JEWSON is proud to partner the trades, and we couldn’t be more excited to open the doors to our newly refurbished branch. It will act as a vital hub for construction in the region, having been designed to offer builders and tradespeople everything they need to create brilliant projects for their customers. The branch will set new standards for excellence in the industry, too, which is what makes it so remarkable.

“Our launch event is an occasion for the region’s building community to come together and celebrate everything special about the industry – because it’s all here, under one roof. Whether you’ve been in the trades for decades, or you’re just starting out in your career, we’d love to see you here on 5th September to mark a truly memorable occasion for Luton.”

JEWSON Luton is based at 226 Dallow Rd, Luton, LU1 1YB.