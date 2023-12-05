Luton woman on a mission to inspire wins young business person of the year award

From being a small business owner of a non-profit, to becoming the 2023 SME National Silver Young Business Person Of The Year. Joan Idowu has taken the UK by storm through her hard work and dedication to making change and impacting the lives of many people.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

On Friday 1st December, Joan Idowu joined the SME National Business Award finalists at the Wembley Stadium for an explosive celebration of businesses across the UK.

As the CEO and founder of Several Seats, Joan was not only a finalist for the 'Young Business Person Of The Year', she took home the SILVER AWARD! The organisation was established in Jan 2021, with a vision to “Inspire, Empower and Educate”. Several Seats has since grown with the mission to champion, support and encourage ethnic minority women to share their stories and lived experiences and normalise conversations about mental health.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joan has been a pioneer of great change in her community and as a young woman, she continues to dedicate her time to improving the lives of women.

Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news.

She says the following "I was raised by a strong black Nigerian woman, whom I am proud to call my mum. My whole life I had strong female influences around me and all I have ever wanted is to have that same impact on other young women. My journey has not been simple, nor has it been easy but one thing for sure is that my journey is not done yet! I still have so much more I want to do, so much more I want to give. The late nights and the stress are all worth it because I genuinely love what I do and the team that I have beside me ".

Several Seats is now just under 3 years old and will celebrate their anniversary in January. They empower women to recognise their unique talents, develop their skills, and flourish. They inspire women to take control and reclaim their passion, power, and purpose in life. They set out to educate women so that they are equipped with knowledge and understanding that helps them reduce health inequalities.

Several Seats provide increased access to learning opportunities through various initiatives including:

Advertisement

Advertisement

● Mind Under Water Project. This is a 10-week swimming programme which promotes mental health through physical activity by breaking down the barriers to women accessing swimming.

● Mentorship Scheme - This is a 6-month virtual programme for aspiring mental health professionals. Offering one-to-one mentorship and access to monthly personal and professional development workshops.

● Sip and Paint Art Therapy. This is a creative and interactive workshop that supports women in using art to explore their emotions and reconnect with their inner selves.

● Online campaigns and knowledge exchange workshops relating to mental health and personal development

Advertisement

Advertisement

● Mindfulness Coffee Conversations- This is an event that allows women to connect over coffee and have important conversations about mental health. The next session is taking place at Women's Aid Luton on Friday 8th December. The theme: Creating Your 2024 Vision board, register using the link belowhttps://shorturl.at/bcGU7