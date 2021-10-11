Luton's diners pay a high price for eating out

Luton is one of the priciest places to eat out in the UK according to a new survey.

The town came in as 5th costliest, behind London, Edinburgh, Plymouth and York.

The research by professional kitchen experts Maxima Kitchen Equipment, found the average cost of a three-course meal for two at an Italian restaurant would set you back £77. An average pub dinner for two would be around £34, just £3 cheaper than top place London.

Cardiff is the most affordable city in the UK to eat out at a restaurant.

In contrast, London was revealed to be the priciest city for food fans to enjoy a meal out with an average total cost of £45, 50% more than the average cost of a meal in Cardiff.

Commenting on the study, a spokesperson from Maxima Kitchen Equipment said: “The hospitality industry in the UK has felt the effects of lockdown, however it is fantastic to see people returning to restaurants and enjoying the experience. This research reveals the most cost-effective destinations for those experiences as well as the ones we may need to save up for.”

The analysis was conducted by Maxima Kitchen Equipment, which has more than 40 years of experience in the supply and maintenance of professional kitchen equipment.

The research by professional kitchen experts Maxima Kitchen Equipment analysed the towns/cities in the UK with a population higher than 100,000 and used cost of living data from Expatistan and Numbeo to find where Brits can dine out at the lowest cost. The analysis was based on average price on costs at an inexpensive restaurant, a three-course meal at an Italian restaurant, a lunchtime meal and a pub meal.