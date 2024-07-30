Luton's Jaltek and PP C&A target £4m of new ‘agritech’ business with tie-up

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A major new partnership has been signed that will give ‘agritech’ innovators a single point of contact for contract manufacturing and electronics.

Luton-based Jaltek is collaborating with PP Control & Automation (PP C&A) to target up to £4m of new orders with UK organisations involved in indoor/vertical farming, automation, precision farming and remote sensing.

This relationship will help potential clients speed up time to market, maximise output and unlock value-add design and engineering by providing access to a comprehensive suite of production capabilities.

If the predicted growth materialises then the additional revenue will help both firms create new jobs at their factories in Sundon Business Park and in the West Midlands.

Jaltek is bringing world class PCB manufacture to the relationship

Claire Mackay, Business Development Manager at Jaltek, commented: “This is a fantastic example of two UK manufacturers joining forces to deliver a solution that a fast-growing market is looking for.

“There is so much innovation in this country, but a lot of the time it is commercialised elsewhere. We want to reverse that trend and feel agritech is the perfect sector for us to pioneer this new approach.”

PP Control & Automation, which employs over 230 people at its 5,500m2 facility, has evolved into an award-winning provider of strategic outsourcing solutions to over 30 of the world’s most successful machine builders.

The company is a firm advocate of collaborations and quickly saw the synergy and additional capabilities Jaltek could bring in contract electronic manufacturing, especially around its track record of helping start-ups and fledgling businesses deliver ideas from design concept to final product.

“Agritech has grown 20% over the last five years and is seeing lots of investment, with £919.1m of Innovate UK grant funding directed its way in recent years,” added Garry Myatt, Sales Director at PP Control & Automation.

“There is a surging demand for new technology and the PP x Jaltek partnership is set-up to streamline the path from blueprint to the field, working with innovators and companies to navigate the complexities around design, manufacture and funding.”

He continued: “This collaboration is not just about assembling mechanical parts or circuit boards. It’s about providing the sector with the arsenal to scale up swiftly and sustainably, turning good ideas into the very fabric of agricultural innovation.”

“We both share a passion for facilitating innovation and making sure the UK benefits commercially from new technology and ‘disrupting’ the status quo.

He concluded: “In particular, Jaltek’s expertise in PCBA layout, fast turnaround new product introduction, test and final product assembly complements what PP C&A offer and, together, is a very attractive proposition.”

PP x Jaltek is looking to bring new partners into the collaboration with a company specialising in pneumatic and electrical automation equipment set to join shortly. This will evolve over time to become a holistic supply chain, speeding up time to market and making product launches for OEMs even easier.