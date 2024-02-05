Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lidl has officially dropped a brand new perfume campaign – featuring A-list names Adele, Shakira, Robbie Williams and Chris Pratt.

But if something smells a Lidl different about international megastars promoting the supermarket’s perfume ranges – you’d be right. In a bizarre twist the models are actually Lidl’s own super(market)star employees who just happen to share a name with the famous A-listers.

Adele Prattley, warehouse desk clerk from Lidl’s Luton RDC says Hello from a rooftop, modelling Lidl’s Suddenly Femelle, while Shakira Khan from Lidl Luton slays in the advert for Lidl’s Suddenly Madame Glamour – dazzling in gold, whenever, wherever.

They’re joined by Preston’s Chris Pratt and Stanningley’s Robbie Williams for the ad campaign.

Peter De Roos, Chief Customer Officer at Lidl GB, said: “Our colleagues are superstars every day so who else would we call when we wanted to launch a high-profile campaign to promote our perfume than our very own Adele, Shakira, Chris and Robbie?

Lidl’s Suddenly and G.Bellini fragrances are part of its perfume range which has amassed an army of money-saving fans on social media. TikToks related to ‘viral Lidl perfume’ have collectively racked up 724.4million views – with users telling viewers to ‘run don’t walk’ to get their hands on the scents.

While some designer perfumes cost hundreds of pounds, Lidl’s are just £5.25 each and are available nationwide, in stores now.