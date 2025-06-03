Find out how to land a role at your local M&S 📍

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ongoing in-store recruitment days are being held at M&S branches across the UK to fill vacancies

No booking is needed — applicants can simply turn up during advertised times

Events offer part-time and full-time roles in Food, Fashion, Home, Beauty, and Operations

These open days are a standard part of M&S's hiring process, not just a response to recent issues

The online careers portal remains down following a cyberattack in April, with disruption expected until July

Marks & Spencer (M&S) is holding a series of in-store recruitment days across the UK to fill multiple vacancies in its stores, offering jobseekers a chance to apply directly — no booking required.

These open days are being held while the retailer's online job application portal remains out of action due to a recent cyberattack - though such recruitment days are a standard part of how M&S hires new staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In April, M&S was hit by a ransomware attack that forced it to suspend its online recruitment portal, along with clothing and home orders.

The company has said the disruption is expected to last until early July. But M&S has clarified that these in-store events are not a one-off response to the cyber incident.

(Photo: Jack Taylor/Getty Images) | Getty Images

A spokesperson said: “Store open days have always been a part of our normal recruitment process to attract the best talent to M&S.”

With a range of shifts, hours, and roles available, these in-store events offer a great chance to get your foot in the door at one of the UK’s most recognisable retail brands. So here’s everything you need to know about them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What happens at an M&S recruitment day?

These walk-in events offer the chance to apply for a range of roles — including part-time and full-time positions — across departments such as Food, Fashion, Home, Beauty, and Operations.

You don't need to book an appointment. Simply turn up during the advertised time window, and you'll be guided by in-store staff. Some stores conduct interviews on the spot, so it's worth bringing your CV and right-to-work documents with you.

For example, Peterborough is hosting an event on Wednesday, June 4, from 10am to 5pm. The store instructs applicants to head to the top floor till points to get signed in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Cribbs Causeway (Bristol) is asking people to drop off their CVs in person for vacancies in its Food department.

How to find a recruitment day at your local M&S

Because the official M&S Careers website is currently down, the best way to check for upcoming recruitment events is to:

Follow your local M&S store on Facebook — many branches are sharing recruitment day details directly through their social media channels.

Visit the store in person to check posters or ask staff about current vacancies.

Call the store directly and ask if they are holding or planning an open day.

Are you job-hunting? To view thousands of roles available right now, visit the JobsToday website.