Majority of Luton's ageing Hackney Carriage fleet would fail an emissions policy

Luton taxis

Luton's ageing fleet of Hackney Carriage taxis would be 'wiped out' if the council introduced a vehicle emissions policy.

A council officer revealed at a meeting on Monday that 130 vehicles out of 165 cabs would likely be unable to meet anti-pollution standards.

The news came as a group of taxi drivers in Luton were made to wait over whether their plea for fairer competition will get the backing of borough councillors.

The local authority received a request from the town's Hackney Carriage trade to allow its cabbies an extra choice of vehicle.

The Luton Hackney Carriage fleet is ageing, according to a report to the borough council's administration and regulation committee.

"There are minimal funds available to replace vehicles for the trade because of the current economic climate and the impact of the pandemic," it said.

Strategic regulatory manager public protection Tony Ireland told the meeting: "Conditions are in place already for the iconic black cab and the van conversions.

"The proposal in front of you looks to introduce a smaller or what we're calling a mid-range size of vehicle, which will continue to be 100 per cent wheelchair accessible," he explained.

"There are some limitations. The main change is some of the smaller or middle size range of vehicles may be unable to accommodate the bulkhead screen.

"The conditions would potentially allow, if the proprietor wants that, for a passenger to sit next to the driver, which isn't currently permitted.

"A smaller vehicle would have fewer passenger seats obviously and would load a wheelchair from the back rather than the side."

Licence holders, trade operators and the public were consulted, he added. "Of the 28 responses, 27 were from the Hackney Carriage trade.

"The majority were in favour while those that didn't appear to be supportive were saying they didn't want to detract from the iconic cabs.

"That's not what we're suggesting here. This will be a third set of conditions to allow the trade to have more choice.

"It doesn't prevent them from having the larger vehicles or the iconic black cabs."

Liberal Democrat Sundon Park councillor Clive Mead asked to see photographs of the type of vehicles being proposed and how they would be modified.

Liberal Democrat Stopsley councillor David Wynn said: "I'm extremely concerned about this report for various reasons. Some of these other vehicles won't be recognisable.

"There's nothing to say some of these older polluting vehicles must be taken off the road. Not to do that as part of this report is irresponsible.

"If we're introducing any new rules for taxis or private hire vehicles they should be entirely electric in line with the strategy of this council regarding climate change and emissions.

"I might change my mind if we had the pictures. But this report is reprehensible, backward looking and frankly not very responsible.

"If you compare the taxi situation in Luton to St Albans we're significantly worse. And it's about time we tidied up the taxi trade here to avoid appearing as a second class city."

Mr Ireland replied: "We did look at putting this together with a new emissions policy for the fleet.

"We've brought this forward as 130 vehicles out of 165 would be wiped out by an emissions policy to meet the standard.

"This would allow a lot of these vehicles to be transferred to a newer standard and enable a significant improvement for the trade.

"We realise the massive impact it would have for the drivers and for families if we wiped out 130 in one go."