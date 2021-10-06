Mall Luton to lose its Argos store

The Argos store in The Mall Luton is on the move.

The store is to relocate to the Sainsbury’s Luton store in Bury Park later this month.

An Argos spokesman said: "By bringing together the much-loved brands of Sainsbury’s and Argos under the one roof, our customers will be able to enjoy greater convenience as the new Argos will enable them to purchase thousands of technology, home and toy products whilst picking up their groceries.

Argos was acquired by the Sainsbury's supermarket chain in 2016 (Getty)

"To make shopping convenient for customers and to enable us to invest where it matters most to customers we are relocating many of our Argos standalone stores to Sainsbury’s. This includes our Argos Luton The Mall store. We understand this will be an unsettling time for those affected and colleagues will be offered the opportunity to redeploy to other roles within Sainsbury's."