Masterchef takeaway raises £500 to help Luton charity NOAH

Kind-hearted staff at a Luton takeaway held a fundraising night to raise money for NOAH Enterprise.

On November 4, Masterchef Indian takeaway, of Hart Lane, held a charity evening which saw 25 per cent of their sales donated to NOAH to help fund its work supporting the homeless in Luton.

The cheque presentation. Left to right: Aubrey, Suruk, and Philip.

Philip Crawley, welfare centre manager, said: “We at NOAH would like to publicly thank Suruk Miah, owner and director of Masterchef Indian takeaway, his team and all of the customers that bought food during this evening.

“Mr Miah and his customers managed to raise an amazing £500 to help support some of the most vulnerable people in the town.

“Mr Miah presented the funds to myself alongside one of his regular customers Mr Aubrey Hanefey.”