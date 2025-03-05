Meet Olympic swimming legend at opening of Houghton Regis Leisure and Community Centre

Olympic swimming legend, Mark Foster, will be making splash at the opening of a new Leisure and Community Centre in Houghton Regis.

There will be the opportunity to meet Mark, who represented GB at the Olympic Games in 2008, and Harry Aikines-Aryeetey, Olympic athlete and TV personality, who will also be at the event on Saturday, March 29.

Located within the Kingsland Campus, the centre offers a range of new, modern facilities including an 8-lane 25-metre pool, a learner pool with a moveable floor to raise or lower the depth for swimming lessons and classes, and a separate shallow pool to cater for all swimming abilities.

The centre also features a huge fitness suite with 120 gym stations and a large free weights area. The facilities also include two squash courts, an immersive experience group cycle studio, and fitness and wellness studios offering a range of classes and activities.

In addition, the building has a large public café, community spaces and accessible changing places facilities. Outside there is a children’s play area available for visitors and the community, and a fitness trail set among the landscaped areas surrounding the centre.

The new leisure centre has been made possible by investment from Central Bedfordshire Council and a £20m grant from Central Government.

The centre will be operated by Everyone Active, with an open day day planned from 10am to 3pm on Saturday, March 29 with music provided by DJ, Gina Breeze.

Free activities including personal training taster sessions, gym challenges, inflatable swim sessions, bouncy castle sessions and face painting will also be on offer.

Visit the website to book a taster session.