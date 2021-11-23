Meet Santa in The Mall and help Luton Foodbank this Christmas

Christmas is all about giving, and this year families at The Mall Luton are invited to experience the true magic of Christmas, with all proceeds from The Mall’s Christmas Giving Grotto donated to Luton Foodbank.

Visitors can meet Father Christmas inside his magical workshop, knowing that their visit is also helping other families in the local community.

After missing out on meeting youngsters in Luton last Christmas due to the pandemic, this year’s Grotto experience will be one to remember. The journey begins by meeting the Toy Guard at the entrance to the Workshop, before visitors go inside and transform into an elf, ready to meet Father Christmas!

The proceeds will help Luton Foodbank

The adventure continues as youngsters are led past Santa’s friendly reindeers to the elf workshop where they can make reindeer food to scatter outside on Christmas Eve.

To capture the memories from the experience, visitors will be able to purchase a selection of photo gifts. Grotto visits are a £5 suggested donation per child (these visits include meeting Father Christmas, a gift and the elf workshop to make reindeer food). Photo memories can be purchased separately.

The Grotto is open every weekend from Saturday, November 27, then daily from Saturday, December 18 through to Christmas Eve.

All proceeds from visits and a percentage of photo sales will be donated to Luton Foodbank to help local families this Christmas.

There will also be quiet sessions from 9am on Sundays December 12 and 19 for children with special sensory needs, and any other needs, to ensure no-one misses out on the opportunity to meet Father Christmas. More information can be found on The Mall website.

Lavinia Douglass, Marketing Manager at The Mall Luton, said: “Christmas is all about giving back to others, and we couldn’t think of a better way to both support our Charity of the Year – Luton Foodbank and local Luton families by donating all proceeds raised from our Christmas Giving Grotto.

Lavinia continued: “After having to keep our grotto closed last year during the pandemic for our customer’s safety, it is fantastic to be able to bring this magical experience back to the centre. To make sure every child gets the chance to enjoy our Grotto, we’ll be hosting quiet sessions throughout December, and to help our shoppers get all their shopping done, we also have extended opening hours in the run up to Christmas.”