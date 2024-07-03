Mixxos Group: A New Identity and a Transformative Journey in Recruitment

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mixxos Group, formerly known as Somnium Recruitment, is excited to unveil its new identity, marking a significant milestone in its journey of innovation and growth in the recruitment industry.

Founded nearly six years ago by Chris Mapp and later joined by Gemma Downing, Mixxos Group has evolved from a lifestyle business into a transformative force, redefining what it means to be a recruitment agency.

Born and bred in Luton, Chris and Gemma bring a unique blend of determination and competitive spirit to the table. Their journey began with a shared vision of going against the grain, offering a refreshing alternative to the often daunting reputation of traditional recruitment agencies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chris and Gemma, entrepreneurs whose drive and resilience stem from backgrounds in BMX and dance. Their competitive spirit and grit have propelled them to success, proving that practical experience and a strong work ethic can be just as valuable as formal education. With a unique perspective and innovative approach, Chris and Gemma are rewriting the rules of success in the business world.

The Mixxos Team "Work Together With Purpose"

Over the past three years, Mixxos Group has experienced consistent year-on-year growth, demonstrating their commitment to excellence and innovation. The original name, Somnium Recruitment, carried significant meaning—'Somnium' is Latin for 'Dream,' reflecting their mission to transform the recruitment experience from a nightmare into a dream. However, as the business evolved, so did their vision, leading to the bold rebrand as Mixxos Group.

The rebrand to Mixxos Group encapsulates their forward-thinking approach and deep-rooted commitment to championing equality, diversity, and inclusion. Chris and Gemma are dedicated to providing fair opportunities for all, regardless of their background. This ethos is at the heart of everything Mixxos Group stands for, setting them apart as more than just a recruitment agency.

Mixxos Group positions itself as a consultancy that forms long-term partnerships with clients, ensuring they find the right talent to drive success. Their proactive approach includes hosting quarterly events to educate clients and the community on industry hot topics. The upcoming event, "Demystifying AI within HR," is set to take place at Aiimi in Milton Keynes on 19th September. This event, in collaboration with Aiimi and Personal Group, promises to shed light on the transformative impact of AI in HR.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Looking ahead, Mixxos Group is also planning a Women in Business Event in Luton in 2025, further demonstrating their commitment to fostering an inclusive and empowering business environment.

Winning 2nd most fundraised, presented by Nick Hewer.

In addition to their professional achievements, Mixxos Group is deeply committed to giving back to the community. They have recently partnered with the YMCA as an official corporate partner, participating in several fundraisers such as the CEO Sleepout and the Franklins50 challenge. They also run regular drop-in sessions at the YMCA to cover all things employment for young adults.

Mixxos Group’s dedication to giving back was recently recognised when they won an award for the second most funds raised in the Franklins50 challenge. In this challenge, Mixxos Group brought together 12 businesses for a charity football tournament, which included numerous raffle prizes and a One Pot Shack food van that generously donated 10% of its profits to the cause. Mixxos raised over £2,000.

Mixxos Group's vision is to elevate industry standards by ensuring every individual, regardless of their background, has a fair opportunity to achieve their dream role while consistently giving back to the community in every way possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad