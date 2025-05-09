Morton House photos honour Hatters legend Bob
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
So the company was thrilled when Mrs June Morton, together with her grandson Andre Morton, was able to take a private tour of this incredible facility and see a dedicated photo board placed in reception that celebrates his achievements.
Mrs Morton’s husband Bob played for the Hatters from 1946 to 1964, making 550 appearances as centre-forward and wing-half, including in the FA Cup final of 1959, and scoring 48 goals.
Luton Rising’s Deputy Chair Cllr Javeria Hussain told Mrs Morton and club historian Roger Wash: “We will always be honoured that you allowed us to use Bob’s name here, where his status as a local legend can continue to inspire others.”
Mrs Morton told Luton Rising’s Managing Director Nick Platts how one of the photographs shows Bob exiting the players’ tunnel in front of a full house on match day, and stepping onto the Kenilworth Road pitch in white shirt and black shorts, showered in confetti.
“That was our wedding day,” she said. “We beat Blackburn Rovers 2-1 in the afternoon.”
Morton House, formerly part of the Vauxhall estate, has been refurbished and repurposed by Luton Rising, the Luton Council company that owns the airport and associated assets for community benefit, to provide a new contemporary space for businesses in the town.
Supported with growth funding from the former South-East Midlands Local Enterprise Partnership (SEMLEP), it seeks to attract new inward investment and employment.
Luton Council’s Adult Learning department is also based within the four-storey building where it will seek to help up to 1,500 more local people every year into work opportunities through its Passport to Employment Programme, which is focused on learning in practical and social skills.