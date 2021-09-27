National awards recognise dedication of Luton pharmacy team

A Luton pharmacy has won a prestigious award.

The Mall Pharmacy was awarded Pharmacy Team of the Year in the eighth annual Recognition of Excellence (RoE) Awards last week.

Its accolade stated a successful pharmacy has its patients best interests at heart and, for The Mall Pharmacy in Luton, this is what drives every aspect of their decision-making, service provision and day-to-day care for their customers’ physical and mental health. The team fully utilises the range of skills in the team to maximum effect, including an impressive range of languages, and have fantastic relationships with other local healthcare providers such as GPs, sexual health clinics, dermatologists and asthma nurses.

The winning Mall Pharmacy team

One judge commented: “This a great example of why community pharmacy is pivotal to the healthcare of the community.”

The tremendous feedback the pharmacy received from customers also helped to sway the judges, with one testimonial saying: “You are all so busy, but you’ve always taken the time to ask how I am and the support you offer is phenomenal.”

Staff were treated to an all-expenses-paid trip to central London for the awards ceremony that took place over lunchtime at the glamorous 8 Northumberland Avenue.

Commenting on the awards, editor of Training Matters and RoE Awards host Helena Beer said: “Our finalists represent the very best of community pharmacy. I’m thrilled to be able to reward these individuals for their hard work, dedication and passion for helping the people in their communities live better and healthier lives.