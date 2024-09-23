National Coffee Day in Dunstable

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dunstable boasts a variety of charming independent coffee shops that offer more than just coffee and food—they're ideal spots to meet up with friends and family

Why not gather with your loved ones on National Coffee Day, on Sunday 29 September 2024, or if you only get into town on a lunch break celebrate International Coffee Day on Tuesday 1 October 2024!

It’s the perfect opportunity to indulge in and celebrate the rich, aromatic beverage that powers our mornings and warms our hearts. Whether you prefer your coffee bold and black, sweet and creamy, or spiced and frothy, this day is dedicated to honouring the diverse ways coffee is enjoyed across the world.

Take the chance to visit one of our local favourites. Along High Street South, you’ll find Priory House Tea Rooms and The Coffee Pod, while The Way and Lombardos are located over on West Street. Further down High Street South, you can explore The Greek Bakers and Wheey!

Also on Thursday 1 October, we celebrate World Vegetarian Day, with the whole week being given over to National Vegetarian Week. Around 10% of the global population is vegetarian, and more people are shifting toward sustainable, healthier lifestyles by reducing their meat consumption.

This day also marks the beginning of Vegetarian Awareness Month, which culminates on World Vegan Day on Friday 1 November. Dunstable is home to some fantastic independent cafés and restaurants offering delicious vegetarian and vegan options. Why not make your breakfast or lunch a vegetarian one this Thursday while you're in town? Try one of Dunstable’s hidden gems, including Kazmicks, Gospoda, Café Latte, Café Nostalgia, Amici, and Yum Yum Café who all offer vegetarian options.

Let’s show our love and support to our independent businesses on Sunday 29 September and Thursday 1 October and National Vegetarian Week in Dunstable.