NatWest confirms Luton branch will close for good

NatWest has revealed when its Leagrave bank will be shutting for good.

The bank, in Nursery Road, will close on September 15 – and is one of 55 stores nationwide to be axed.

A number of bank branches have been closed by high street banks in recent year, including NatWest, in response to changing customer habits and the rise of online banking.

In a statement, a NatWest spokesperson said: “Our customers are using digital banking more than ever before – over 80 per cent of our active current account holders now use our digital services and over 97 per cent of retail accounts with us are now opened online. Our customers appreciate the speed and convenience of digital banking for everyday transactions, and often, when it comes to making bigger, more complex decisions they value speaking to our skilled and experienced colleagues.

“Like any business, we strive to meet our customers’ changing needs and expectations and we’ve been responding to the industry wide shift towards digital services by investing to broaden what customers can do themselves and to offer them greater personalisation. While we are increasingly engaging our customers digitally, our branch network remains important to us.”

The London-based company is investing over £20m in its UK-wide network “to improve customer service, enhance the look and feel of our branches, and reduce the environmental impact of our buildings, as well as continuing to invest in shared solutions like the Post Office and Banking Hubs”.

The spokesperson added: “As we adapt our services to meet changing needs we may take the difficult decision to close or consolidate some of our branches. While we know that this is disappointing, we have carefully considered how best to invest to make sure we have a sustainable network for the future. We consider each branch individually and review a wide range of factors, including but not limited to, impact on customers, the level of financial vulnerability in the area, the nearest available branch, Banking Hub, Post Office and free ATMs and regular transport links.

“We’re committed to ensuring the transition of UK banking services on to digital platforms is managed compassionately and we recognise that some people still need help to adapt, particularly our vulnerable customers. We are also committed to supporting our elderly customers, with almost half of over 70s with active current accounts now accessing digital banking.

“Our Customer Support Specialists proactively contact branch users who we know may need additional support when a branch closes and where there’s a need we install Community Pop-Ups to help customers become familiar with alternative banking services.

“Digital banking continues to provide new and inclusive ways of allowing the overwhelming majority of our individual and business customers, including the elderly and vulnerable, to bank with us in ways that they weren’t able to before. But we know that a small number of people are not yet comfortable with it, which is why we are proactively reaching out to support them with this transition, having made over 200,000 calls last year. We also have experts that they can speak to for support and guidance.”