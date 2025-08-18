Neville Special Projects secures landmark contract at London Luton Airport

Neville Special Projects, the long-established specialist Luton-based contractor and part of the Neville Trust Group of Companies, has secured a new contract– for the design and build refurbishment of Hangars 60, 127, and 9 at London Luton Airport (LLA).

This contract award follows a highly competitive tender process and reflects Neville’s reputation and presence in the region, where it has been delivering construction excellence for generations. In 2025, the group celebrates its 150th anniversary, marking a century and a half of continued investment in the local community, workforce and economy.

Ben Knight, Construction Director at Neville Special Projects, commented: “This was a tough, highly competitive tender, and the effort the team put in behind the scenes was exceptional. From early engagement through to final submission, the level of collaboration, technical input, and sheer tenacity was second to none. It’s wins like this that really highlight what we can achieve when we pull together with a clear focus and shared purpose. A huge thank you to all involved – this is a fantastic result and a great opportunity to further strengthen our presence with London Luton Airport.”

The refurbishment will bring three previously vacant hangars – once operated by Monarch Aircraft Engineering Ltd – back into active use. Built by our founding company T & E Neville Ltd for Monarch in the 1990s, Hangar 60 is set to house a new EasyJet aircraft maintenance facility and apprenticeship training campus, creating over 30 highly skilled engineering roles and supporting up to 40 apprentices annually.

Hangars at London Luton Airport (LLA)

As a long-standing employer in Luton, with a previous history of works at the airport dating back to the 1960’s, Neville Special Projects remains committed to creating local opportunities. The company employs a workforce drawn primarily from the surrounding area and runs its own in-house apprenticeship programme, training the next generation of skilled tradespeople and construction professionals, many of whom stay with the business to progress their careers.

With a strong track record in delivering complex projects in live operational environments, Neville Special Projects specialises in high-quality refurbishment and new-build schemes across a wide range of sectors including aviation, education, healthcare and commercial. This latest contract reflects the business’s strategic growth and its continued commitment to infrastructure investment in its hometown.

The Neville Trust Group of Companies, established originally in Luton by Thomas and Edward Neville in 1875, has been employing people across Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire and Hertfordshire for nearly 150 years.