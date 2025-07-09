New 55-acre Dunstable Habitat Bank to boost biodiversity across the Chilterns landscape

Environment Bank, the leading off-site Biodiversity Net Gain (BNG) provider, has launched the Dunstable Habitat Bank [1] in Herefordshire, adding to its growing national network of dedicated nature recovery sites.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Located less than ten miles from Luton, the 55-acre Dunstable Habitat Bank is transforming intensively farmed land into a rich tapestry of meadows, orchards, and scrub. The site has been strategically placed within the Chilterns National Landscape and Natural England’s Chalks & Chilterns Priority Focus Area, ensuring strong ecological connectivity with surrounding priority and ancient woodland habitats.

It also lies near Kensworth Chalk Pit, a designated Site of Special Scientific Interest, and is positioned to support important local wildlife, including hazel dormouse, yellow wagtail, common lizard, and slow worm. Two public footpaths cross the site, enabling people in the local area to benefit from the improved biodiversity over time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mitchell Rae, Land Manager for the site, said: “It's great to be working on this project which sits in the heart of the Chilterns National Landscape and will allow nature thrive on the farm whilst seamlessly integrating existing public access and complementing our landowner's camping enterprise.”

Render of projected changes to the Habitat Bank

The landowner’s own herd of Dutch Spotted sheep will play a key role in the site’s long-term management, using sustainable grazing to help establish and maintain diverse wildflower meadows.

Delivering high-integrity Biodiversity Units

Following a thorough assessment of the site, Environment Bank is generating a range of high-integrity Biodiversity Unit to provide an effective local off-site BNG option for developers within the Central Bedfordshire Council LPA area and the Chilterns NCA. The Units are ready to purchase now, subject to availability.

This is one of almost 40 BNG sites from Environment Bank’s national network, created and managed by its team of ecologists in partnership with rural landowners, that covers more than 2,500 acres of land in total. These sites transform low-yielding farmland into nature recovery sites and maximise biodiversity uplifts, unlocking almost 7,000 off-site Biodiversity Units2 for developers to purchase. Dunstable Habitat Bank is due to be added to the national biodiversity gain sites register in October 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BNG not only supports national biodiversity goals but also provides farmers and rural landowners with practical opportunities to diversify income, enhance the natural environment, and strengthen the long-term resilience of their businesses. In England alone, the market is estimated to generate over £450 million in annual economic value, support nearly 4,500 jobs, and enable the restoration of more than 17,000 acres of land each year – delivering tangible environmental and economic outcomes.